After a few weeks of pushy demands from TikTok users, Doechii re-released her song “Anxiety.” With the official version of the Grammy Award-winner’s track officially on streaming, users online have begun celebrating with a series of trends.

At the forefront of the viral movement is a scene from the beloved 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Seeing the resurgence of the show’s online popularity its lead actor Will Smith joined forces with Doechii for a thrilling video for their own.

In the clip (viewable here), Smith and Doechii are mirror images. As your eye focuses in on Smith dressed in a gray hoodie (reminiscent of 2017’s Bright), he removes his covering only to reveal Doechii’s face.

Users online are equally freaked out and geeked by the fun camera trick.

“First ever rap Grammy with current rap Grammy winner collab,” wrote one user.

“I yelled in real life. I love this,” penned another.

“Mirror mirror on the wall can @doechii and @willsmith create a song for us all? 🙏🏽😝,” chimed one user.

“The Fresh Prince & The Swamp Princess 👑🐊🔥,” exclaimed another.

In a follow-up clip (viewable here), Doechii recreated the hilarious The Fresh Prince of Bel Air scene where Tatyana Ali and Will Smith and joyful dance alongside the actors.

Clearly, anxiety no longer gets the best of Doechii.