Landing on the song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart is a major career milestone that a good amount of artists have achieved. A significantly smaller group of performers, though, have ever had a track chart within the chart’s coveted top 10. Now, Doechii can say she’s done that: On the new Hot 100 dated March 29, her viral hit “Anxiety” rises to the No. 10 spot, making it her first-ever song to appear in the region.

It was also a big week for Playboi Carti: His new album, Music, just debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart (although he doesn’t seem to think he got enough numerical credit). In terms of the Hot 100, he debuted two of the album’s tracks in this week’s top 10 (in the top five, actually): “Evil J0rdan” is at No. 2, and his The Weeknd collaboration “Rather Lie” rests at No. 4.

He wasn’t quite able to claim the No. 1 spot this time around. That honor remains with Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther,” which is atop the chart for a fifth total (and consecutive) week. The song previously became the longest-running No. 1 single for either Lamar or SZA, and now the streak grows. That’s the most consecutive weeks a song has spent at No. 1 in 2025 so far, and it’s tied for the most total weeks this year with Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile.”