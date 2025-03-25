Outside Lands has become one of the biggest things to look forward to during summer in the Bay Area for nearly two decades. Now, the tradition continues, as today (March 25), organizers have announced the lineup for the 2025 festival.
The 17th edition of the fest is going down at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park from August 8 to 10 and will be headlined by Tyler The Creator, Doja Cat, and Hozier. Other lineup highlights include Gracie Abrams, Doechii, Jamie xx, Vampire Weeknd, and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals.
Tickets go on sale starting March 26 at 10 a.m. PT via the festival website.
Check out the full lineup, listed alphabetically, below.
Outside Lands 2025 Lineup
Alemeda
Alex Amen
Alexandra Savior
Almost Monday
Amelia Moore
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Arcy Drive
Armnhmr
Artemas
Atrip
Avatari
Baalti
Bakar
Banksia
Bay Ledges
Big Freedia with San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus
BigXthaPlug
Black Coffee
bLAck pARty
Bleachers
Blond:ish
Bunt.
Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso
Claptone
Claude VonStroke
Destroy Boys
DJ Koze
DJ Mandy
DJ Pee .Wee
Doechii
Doja Cat
Dombresky
Fcukers
Finneas
Flipturn
Floating Points
Fujii Kaze
Gesaffelstein
Girl Math (VNSSA b2b Nala)
Glass Animals
Good Neighbours
Gracie Abrams
Hope Tala
Hozier
Infinite Jess
Inji
Jamie xx
Jessica Pratt
John Summit
Jorja Smith
julie
Julien Baker & Torres
Kate Bollinger
Klangphonics
LaRussell
Levity
Lexa Gates
Ludacris
Luna Li
Mannequin Pussy
Marina
Mark Ambor
Matt Champion
Mayer Hawthorne
Midnight Generation
Midrift
Naomi Sharon
Neal Francis
NewDad
Nimino
Notion
Nourished by Time
Orla Gartland
Paco Versailles
Rebecca Black
Role Model
Royel Otis
Sammy Virji
Sarah Kinsley
Still Woozy
The Army, The Navy
Thundercat
TxC
Tyler The Creator
Vampire Weekend
Vansire
Vincent Lima
Walker & Royce
Wallows
Wasia Project
Wunderhorse
&friends
2hollis