Outside Lands has become one of the biggest things to look forward to during summer in the Bay Area for nearly two decades. Now, the tradition continues, as today (March 25), organizers have announced the lineup for the 2025 festival.

The 17th edition of the fest is going down at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park from August 8 to 10 and will be headlined by Tyler The Creator, Doja Cat, and Hozier. Other lineup highlights include Gracie Abrams, Doechii, Jamie xx, Vampire Weeknd, and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals.

Tickets go on sale starting March 26 at 10 a.m. PT via the festival website.

Check out the full lineup, listed alphabetically, below.