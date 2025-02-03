The Story Behind Doechii’s Superstar Performance At The 2025 Grammys

One of the most exhilarating performances at the 2025 Grammy Awards came courtesy of Doechii. The Best Rap Album winner’s set began with “Catfish,” a booming track from her Alligator Bites Never Heal mixtape, before a costume change led into Hot 100-charting single “Denial Is A River.” If the Swamp Princess wasn’t already a superstar, she is now.

Doechii and creative director C. Prinz worked with Los Angeles-based design studio See You Later to bring the captivating vision for her Grammys performance — the clones! the conveyor belts! the flashing lights! — to life.

Ahead of the ceremony, I spoke to See You Later co-founders, TJ Hoover and Darrius Medina, about how the collaboration came to be, the exciting pressure of working on an award show, and their favorite Grammys moments.

How did See You Later first connect with Doechii?

TJ Hoover: We were brought on to work alongside her creative director C. Prinz. We really vibed aesthetically, and kind of felt that we were on the same frequency for what this performance was envisioned to be. We got brought on in early January, right before all of this started getting kicked off.

I imagine that one-month timeline to prepare for the Grammys came with some challenges.

TH: [Most of the Best New Artist] acts are back to back, so there’s no longer a long break between all these performances. And so what this required our teams to do is figure out, how do we design something that gets in and off the stage in 10 minutes, and is able to be executed and brought in and built extremely quickly? The Grammys being such a massive stage and presence to perform on, that adds its own pressures as well. I think that was probably one of the biggest challenges. The timeline, a month, is pretty quick [laughs].

Darrius Medina: Like TJ said, there’s so many acts playing that we don’t have a lot of time at the Grammys stage. One thing that we do at See You Later is a lot of pre-visualization of the show. We build this whole thing out in 3D, which gives the artists a chance to really see their vision brought to life and understand what it’s going to look like for the performance, and be able to make choreo changes, content changes, and go over lighting and things like that. That’s something that helps us out a lot when we’re doing a live performance versus a tour or festival, when we have more time to do rehearsals. You know, the full package.

When is the first time you see the stage in its completed form?

TH: The day before.

DM: There’s kind of like three performance areas: the inner left, the inner right, and then the front. So we have one of the sections where some of the headliners get the full stage. That was another part of the constraint that we had to work in, as well. The shape of the area that we had to design in wasn’t symmetrical; it was curved on one side and not on the other. So part of it was figuring out what’s going to look good on camera with choreography and stage shape and different angles and things like that.

What were the initial discussions between See You Later and Doechii about the performance like?

TH: This project started out with a couple different ideas. I think the clones were always a rounding idea in the creative, and the world that the clones lived in was something that was up for discussion. We went through different ideas and concepts and worlds. A lot of the reason we ended up where we were at was also because of the changeover times being so short. We had to figure out, how do we create something that was impactful, but also doesn’t take up a lot of real estate? The process has been a great creative collaboration with Doechii. She’s super involved with world-building and what she wants. I think with Prinz as well, she’s a phenomenal creative director and really has an eye for what Doechii is looking for.