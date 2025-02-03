Doechii was among the biggest winners of yesterday’s (February 2) 2025 Grammys: Aside from her kick-ass performance, Alligator Bites Never Heal won Best Rap Album, making Doechii just the third woman to ever win the award.

In celebration, Doechii shared a new song, “Nosebleeds.”

Lyrically, the track is a pretty direct reaction to her big night at the Grammys, with lyrics that all but mention the awards show by name. She ends the first verse, “I don’t know, is she gonna go crazy? Is she gonna go crazy? / Everyone wanted to know what Doechii would do if she didn’t win / I guess we’ll never…”

Later, she essentially gives a thank-you speech mid-song, saying, “Right now is my time and my moment / Thank you to my swamp and thank you, God, I was broke / I thanks you, God, I thank you to Top God Entertainment / Oop— Top Dawg Entertainment / SZA, Zay, Moosa in the hatin’ ass stands / Mommy, Blake High School, and all the b*tches I surpassed / I knew it / Tonight we poppin’ bottles, f*ckin’ hoes, and forgettin’ our name / To the audience wonderin’ how it feels to be famous? / I guess you’ll never…”

Listen to “Nosebleeds” above.

Find the full list of nominees and winners at the 2025 Grammys here.