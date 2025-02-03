In 2024, Doechii went from being a relative unknown with a handful of viral hits to a legit Grammy nominee and Billboard hitmaker with the release of her debut mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal. To highlight the achievements of the past year, she was selected as one of the performers at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, where she put on yet another in a line of signature imaginative performances, this time of her songs, “Catfish” and “Denial Is A River.”

The performance revolved around a “clone factory,” with the Florida native’s trademark airboat making an appearance, and incorporated her recognizable elaborate choreography. It was part of a whole medley performance of the Best New Artist nominees, following Benson Boone and preceding Teddy Swims.

In addition to performing tonight, the TDE rapper was nominated for four awards, including Best New Artist (which she won), Best Remixed Recording (for “Alter Ego [Kaytranada Remix]” with JT and Kaytranada), Best Rap Performance (for “Nissan Altima”), and Best Rap Album. While Sabrina Carpenter took home Best Remixed Recording (for “Espresso [Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix]”) and Kendrick Lamar won (for “Not Like Us,” naturally), as of this writing, Doechii can still secure Best New Artist and Best Rap Album.

Watch Doechii’s performance of “Catfish” and “Denial Is A River” from the 2025 Grammys above and here.

Check out Uproxx’s full list of 2025 Grammy Award winners here.