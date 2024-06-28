Doechii has rapidly been developing a reputation for swapping genres like outfits in a music video. After making her mark with hip-house hits like “Persuasive” and straightforward Southern rap street bangers like “Universal Swamp Anthem,” she takes on Afroswing with her new single “Rocket.”

Part of Sprite’s Limelight series, which invites artists to give unique takes on a single “core hook” created by Take A Daytrip, the song is meant to highlight a moment from each artist’s life in which they’ve “prevailed over a moment of heat.” In Doechii’s case, she details a situationship that is going nowhere fast — hence the “Rocket” of the title, which she says she is debarking posthaste — and the video is set in the primary incubator for confusing, hormonal relationships: High school.

Decked out in a variety of Y2K mall ensembles and gymnastics gear, Doechii’s “Rocket” video depicts the camaraderie between girls and women that gets them through such situations. In the song’s press release, she says, “Music is so many things to me, to artists, to fans. It soothes you; it heals you; it can uplift you and drive you on when you need it most. That’s what compels me to be part of this project with Sprite Limelight – creating new music with different producers, different artists, for people to connect to and feel a part of. It’s special.”

Watch Doechii’s “Rocket” video above.