Doechii has proven to be one of the most promising new musical acts (like with her breakout Coachella performance, for example). Although she incorporates inspiration from several genres, her love for hip-hop always shines through the brightest. The musician’s latest partnership with Google Pixel, Doechii, was able to showcase that admiration on a new single, “Universal Swamp Anthem.”

With the genre’s 50th anniversary among us, the self-proclaimed Swamp Princess was sure to honor one of rap’s most impactful duos, UGK (comprised of Bun B and Pimp C). As a Florida native, Doechii didn’t leave the southern region for inspiration as she reimagined the group’s 2007 “Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You).” Just like she did on her freestyle to Beyoncé’s “America Has A Problem,” Doechii flexed her lyrical ability. As fans wait for the release of Doechii’s Pix Tape EP, due out next month, the record allows the recording artist to cut loose creatively.

The track is the latest of Google’s Pixel RePresents series of songs with Mass Appeal. Other artists — such as Flo Milli, Bia, and Lola Brooke — have all dropped a remake of their favorite hip-hop songs, including Too Short’s “Blow The Whistle,” Clipse’s “Grindin’,” and Petey Pablo’s “Raise Up.”

Listen to “Universal Swamp Anthem” above.