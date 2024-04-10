Taylor Swift has the Swifties, Beyoncé has the Beyhive, and BTS has its Army: Many of the world’s biggest music artists have nicknames for their fan bases, and Doechii decided to get that situation squared away for herself. However, Azealia Banks entered the chat to ruin the fun, but Doechii clapped back.

In an Instagram post from April 5, Doechii asked her followers, “ok y’all… what should our fandom name be?” Days later, on April 9, Banks commented, “Definitely should call them the ‘wannabe’s.'”

Doechii didn’t take that lying down, responding, “the first time you came for me I let it slide outta respect for my elders. It’s not my fault you sellin bussy soap and I’m sellin platinum records. Leave me alone PLEASE.”

As for the name Doechii and her fans settled on, the rapper wrote in a follow-up post, “based on the results of yesterdays poll… Swamp takes it fair n square [clapping emoji] but you’ll still be my chiichii’s from time to time, and I’ll always have a special place in my heart for my gaytors.”

Doechii, meanwhile, is fresh off fostering a healthier relationship with a hip-hop peer, by linking up with City Girls’ JT on their recent collaboration, “Alter Ego.”