Recently, Chains Of Hades, a new Greek-inspired weapon, was added to Fortnite. Doja Cat has made it abundantly clear that she absolutely hates it.

In now-deleted tweets (as Eurogamer reports), Doja wrote, “If you’re horrible and garbage at Fortnite make sure you grab a Chains of Hades whip to pass the time. Dumb c*nts,” and, “If Fortnite knew what was good for them they’d get rid of Chains of Hades.”

In other non-deleted tweets, Doja wrote, “FORTNITE WOULDN’T BE SO F*CKING EMBARRASSING IF THEY MADE LOBBIES WHERE PEOPLE WITH ACTUAL AIM SKILLS AND FPS EXPERIENCE DIDN’T DEAL WITH LOSERS USING F*CKING WATER BENDING AND CHAINS OF HADES. *,” and, “WATER BENDING IS A F*CKING CRUTCH YOU ARE NOT GOOD AT THE GAME BECAUSE OF WATER BENDING, I WOULD BECOME SEVERELY DEPRESSED IF I HAD TO RELY ON ANY OF THESE STUPID NON F*CKING WEAPONS*.”

After Doja’s tweets, Fortnite makers Epic Games actually did remove the weapon from the game’s tournament mode. As NME notes, Epic says this was due to a bug (and not necessarily in response to Doja’s complaints), but the weapon can still be found in other game modes.

Doja was less bothered when her album leaked ahead of its release date. In April, Doja wrote, “its definitely messed up cuz i wanted to put it out myself but theres nothing i can do about it!! thats just how its gonna be but at least i can just keep being creative and look forward to the awesome things i have coming up!!”