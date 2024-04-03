Doja Cat is gearing up to release the deluxe edition of her album Scarlet soon, but some, it would seem, have already gotten ahold of it via leaks. While some artists get upset about leaks, it looks like Doja doesn’t care even a little bit.

In response to one fan asking Doja to “do something” about the leak, Doja responded, “idk why you guys care so much about leaks.” She added in another tweet, “what does it mean when someone leaks an album why do people get upset?”

Somebody responded, “cuz you lose streams,” and Doja replied, “but i dont care????” Somebody else said, “the album will still be a hit ikdr muva,” and Doja answered, “why does that matter either though?”

One fan, surprised by Doja’s response to this news, tweeted, “Thought you would be cussing out people having a breakdown or sum.” Doja replied, “LMAO nah [crying emoji].” Another user wrote, “I mean it’s lowkey disrespectful if you set a date and people are dropping it early w/o permission.” Doja responded, “No its definitely messed up cuz i wanted to put it out myself but theres nothing i can do about it!! thats just how its gonna be but at least i can just keep being creative and look forward to the awesome things i have coming up!!”

