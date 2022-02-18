When most people do an impression of somebody else, they change their voice in an effort to mimic them. An underrated aspect of impersonation, though, is the physicality of it, and getting somebody’s mannerisms or facial quirks correct can make or break an impression. That’s the aspect Doja Cat focused on in a new video, in which she fires off a bunch of celebrity impressions, mostly without saying a word.

In a TikTok video, an overlay above Doja’s head randomly selects impersonation prompts. When the first one lands on Drew Barrymore, Doja contorts her mouth in a distinctly Barrymore-ian way. Some of Doja’s impressions are better than others: for Oprah, she just sported a big smile. When Samuel L. Jackson’s name popped up, Doja let out a loud “What?!,” which isn’t a bad approach to take.

Elsewhere in the clip, Doja did her best Kevin Hart, Elvis Presley, Al Pacino, Beyoncé, and Nicki Minaj, the latter of which came in last and saw Doja just letting out an emphatic scream.

This comes after Doja popped up during the Super Bowl with a different sort of impression, channeling Hole to cover “Celebrity Skin” for a Taco Bell ad.

Check out Doja’s impressions video above.