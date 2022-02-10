Doja Cat gets one heck of a makeover in her new ad for Taco Bell, as she and a group of friends escape a drab clown college in the search of some Fire sauce. Set to air during Super Bowl LVI, the ad is set to the tune of Doja covering Hole‘s “Celebrity Skin,” which lands right on the red ball nose as Doja and her friends’ clown makeup flies off during their trek to the local Taco Bell (or maybe one a little further away, considering it’s dark by the time they get there).

It’s not the first time a Doja Cat commercial has soundtracked a Taco Bell ad. Late last year, her soon-to-be single “Get Into It (Yuh)” popped up during an ad about geeky cosplayers falling in love at first sight on the subway. Doja wasn’t above using her new position as Taco Bell partner to lobby for the return of the chain’s fan-favorite Mexican pizza menu item, prompting some fans to urge her and Chief Impact Officer Lil Nas X to make it happen.

Doja’s making something of a habit of recreating classic tunes and movies with her brand partnerships, especially the ones for the Super Bowl. Last year, she put her own spin on Grease for Pepsi, stepping into the classic role of Sandy and covering “You’re The One That I Want.”