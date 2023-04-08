At long last, it looks like we may finally be getting new Doja Cat music — that is, if she’s not trolling us this time.

Today (April 8), she took to Twitter and seemingly teased her impending new era. In one tweet is a picture, showing a screenshot of audio files, which appear to be rough drafts of upcoming songs. Some of the song titles include “Wet Vagina,” “Balut,” and “Agora Hills.”

In a follow-up tweet, it looks like she’s hinting at the new direction in which she’s moving.

“no more pop,” she said.

In the past, Doja has said that her fourth studio album would predominantly consist of rap music. She’s also said it would take inspiration from “’90s German rave” culture. She’s also expressed interest in doing an R&B album.

While we aren’t sure what to expect from Doja’s fourth album, it does seem as though she is, in fact, still planning to lead into her rap side.

i also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I'm getting tired of hearing yall say that i can't so I will. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 8, 2023

