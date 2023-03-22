Doja Cat’s third studio album, Planet Her, continues to make streaming history, but fans are desperate for another body of work as the project approaches its two-year anniversary. Although the recording artist has been having a ball as one of the newest fashion it girl, she hasn’t abandoned music just yet.

Taking to Twitter, Doja shared that progress has been made when it comes to her forthcoming album. In a tweet, the musician wrote, “DC4 has a title now,” confirming that her upcoming album has been given an official title.

DC4 has a title now. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) March 22, 2023

Before fans could guess what the title would be for her fourth album, Doja appeared to have spilled the beans, tweeting out the hashtag, “#hellmouth.”

But some fans weren’t buying it, replying to her initial post to share their skepticism.

Seeing is believing — 1st Class (@omnishit2) March 22, 2023

On the other hand, some fans excited about the news began to fish for more information about the album’s directions. As they inquired about the project’s sound many were shot down as they took a guess at the genre.

nope — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) March 22, 2023

oh we’re getting a pop punk rap album I WON — 𝚖𝚘𝚗𝚒:🎟 (@jayseptember3) March 22, 2023

fuck no you won't. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) March 22, 2023

One fan tweeted that it would be a rap album, and although Doja Cat didn’t confirm the fan’s guess, by liking the tweet, that was enough to send fans into a spiral.

And it’s a RAP RAP RAP RAP RAP ALBUM!!! pic.twitter.com/7bxws98fH8 — D-Con (@vibingbeing18) March 22, 2023

In a conversation with Elle that the record will be “predominantly rap.” The last update the musician gave fans was that she was heading in “a more masculine direction,” i.e. punk. But it looks like based on her tweets, she’s landed back on rap… for now, at least.