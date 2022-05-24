Doja Cat Is Planning To Really Lean Into Rap For Her Next Album

Doja Cat is a rapper but her music and singing have an undeniable pop appeal to them, too. Now, though, Doja is saying that when it comes to her impending fourth album, she wants to put a strong focus on rap.

A new Elle profile reports Doja noted her upcoming album will be “predominantly rap” and Doja said of it, “I haven’t started just because of all the rehearsal and touring. I’ve got a lot going on, but it’s coming up. I have been getting songs and things sent to me… Oh f*ck, I wish I could tell people! There’s some really cool stuff that I got sent from friends. They’re all working on beats, and I’m giving them notes and they know what I want, so I’m excited.”

Elsewhere, she said, “I want to finish this tour up, kill it, and see my fans happy. And then I want to start writing again. I’m going to finish this next album, and then I’m going to get the f*ck out for a second. I want to disappear for a little bit and just do things like wear slides and go to the farmers market. I don’t give a sh*t about vegetables, but how fun! And I want a dog, too. It’s f*cked up that I don’t have a dog. It’s not fair. I want to take care of a dog. I want to raise it and run around in the grass and touch it.”

This interview was conducted before Doja’s recent announcement that she’s canceling her upcoming shows due to tonsil surgery, so perhaps Doja will get to making new music sooner than expected.

Check out the full feature here.