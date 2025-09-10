Doja Cat has been all-in on the 1980s nostalgia for the rollout of her upcoming album, Vie. Its lead single, “Jealous Type,” borrows liberally from the New Wave sound, while its video is awash in the decade’s opulent aesthetics. Doja also tapped an ’80s icon, Kenny G, to help her in her MTV Video Music Awards performance of the song, along with breakdancers in 8-ball jackets and flattop haircuts. And now, she’s pulled out another ’80s deep cut to announce the deluxe edition of Vie, which will be an iTunes exclusive.

In a new video on Instagram, Doja dons the demeanor of cult icon Max Headroom, “the first computer-generated TV presenter.” Bedecked in the character’s signature boxy black suit and standing in front of the neon line-adorned blue screen that first brought Max Headroom to life, Doja announces, “My new deluxe album is up for pre-order on iTunes now.” The pre-order promises teases of new songs, exclusive content ahead of the album release, and a surprise when it comes out. And it just wouldn’t be a Max Headroom-style promo if she didn’t glitch out a little in the middle.

For those who might be too young to catch the reference, Headroom was the star of a British TV movie, Max Headroom: 20 Minutes Into The Future in 1985, where the “AI” is created using the brainwaves of an unconscious journalist and satirizing TV presenters of the time. Later, the character hosted a variety show, and starred in an American drama series, as well as becoming a spokesperson for New Coke. The character was previously referenced in hip-hop Eminem, who donned the Max Headroom persona in his “Rap God” video.

Vie is due on 9/26 via RCA Records. You can find more info at DojaCat.com.