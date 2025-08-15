Doja Cat last shared an update on her upcoming album Vie in April, sharing a working tracklist on social media. Then, in May, she temporarily shared one of the most sought-after songs, pulling it from streamers after just a day. Doja has always enjoyed trolling her fans, but today, she relented, giving them the most substantive dispatch on the album yet: Its release date.

Vie will be released on September 26th, almost exactly two years after the release of her last album, Scarlet, to the week. While Scarlet juked fans of her pop output with a hard left turn into straight-up rap for much of its play time, Doja has promised that Vie will be more in line with her earlier material. Her recent propensity for dressing up in full glam rock regalia, such as during her set at Outside Lands, might be a hint about the project’s sound, along with her new promotion.

First, there’s the announcement video for the album’s release date, which finds Doja repeating the French phrase “Je sais que tu es ma vie” as she takes photos in front of the Eiffel Tower and bites into a croissant. The backing track is a sample of the theme from the 1980s sci-fi cop drama Knight Rider, which was famously sampled by Busta Rhymes on his 1998 single “Fire It Up.”

Then, there’s the post revealing the release date for the first Vie single, “Jealous Type,” which Doja shared the day before. There’s definitely a strong ’80s theme running through everything here, from the hair to the wardrobe and even font choices. Perhaps her next “pop album” will feature strong new wave vibes? That’s what I’m hoping, at least. We’re long past due for a revival.

Vie is due on 9/26 via RCA Records. You can find more info at DojaCat.com.