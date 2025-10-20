Even after all these years, Saturday Night Live is still capable of producing characters that make waves in pop culture long after the original sketch has aired. One of the most prominent ones lately has been Marcello Hernández’s Domingo, the subject of Chloe Fineman’s character Kelsey’s extramarital affairs. The whole thing started with a group of bridesmaids singing a parody of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” and the sketch format has returned a few different times since the initial airing a year ago.

Since Carpenter was back as host and musical guest this past weekend, it was essentially a given that Domingo would return, and indeed, he did. SNL had so much faith in the bit landing, in fact, that they did it as a cold open.

This time around, it’s pretty much the same story. The women recount a night out in Nashville through some parodies, of Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia,” Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra,” and Alex Warren’s “Ordinary.” Of course, Domingo is involved, with Kelsey pretending she’s sick and then sneaking out of the hotel to meet up with Domingo. Unsurprisingly, Domingo showed up to the party, sang his own song, and that’s that.

Check out the sketch above.