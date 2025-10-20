Of all the modern pop stars, Sabrina Carpenter is perhaps the most qualified to pull double-duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live: She’s one of the biggest singers in the world right now, she has a real background in acting, and she’s frequently hilarious. She actually did take over the show in both roles on the latest episode, but there was a bit of what might be called a slip-up.

For one of her two musical performances, Carpenter sang the Man’s Best Friend cut “Nobody’s Son.” There’s a part of the song where she repeats, “He sure f*cked me up / And yes, I’m talking ’bout your baby,” but on air, she didn’t censor herself and said the F-word twice. As the New York Post notes, the cursing made it on the live broadcast and the Peacock simulcast, but was censored during the West Coast airing and online postings, like the YouTube video above. Here’s a clip of the uncensored performance.

Also notable was her performance of the hit “Manchild,” which saw her performing in a bedroom set while wearing just underwear and a T-shirt. The text on the back of the underwear, by the way, read, “It’s Saturday night!”

Check out the performances above and below.