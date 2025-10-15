Sabrina Carpenter Goes Full ‘Sex And The City’ For A New ‘SNL’ Teaser

Not only has Sabrina Carpenter quickly become one of the biggest pop stars in the world, but she has done it while showing that she has one of the most fun personalities in the business, too. That, paired with her past as an actor, makes her the perfect candidate to pull double-duty on Saturday Night Live, appearing as both host and musical guest. That’s just what she’s doing this weekend, as it was previously announced.

Now, days ahead of the episode, we have our first teaser from Carpenter. In it, she goes full Sex And The City. It starts with a voiceover of her saying, “New York is one big apple and I’m taking my bite at Saturday Night Live.”

Someone then asks what she’s up to and she responds, “In these heels? Probably like 5’4″.” From there, she confidently struts through the SNL halls, then taking to a laptop to write, “The woman wondered what she’d gotten herself into. Having won over the cast and crew, the only thing left to do was…” At this point, others around her express their confusion, as the computer Carpenter was using was turned off.

Carpenter was previously a musical guest in 2024, but this will be her first episode hosting. She had a sketch during that episode and showed up during Quinta Brunson’s monologue later that season.

Check out the video above.