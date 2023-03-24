Houston’s own Don Toliver has been announced as the halftime performer for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games. Taking place on Tuesday, March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, the MCDAAGs are the premier showcase of amateur basketball talent in the nation outside of March Madness. Toliver will perform between halves during the boys’ game, while the Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul Marching Band will perform during the girls’ game.
In a press statement, Toliver said, “I’m ready to do my thing at the McDonald’s All-American Games halftime show. I have a lot of respect for how hard the players have worked to be at the top of their game, and it’s an honor to take center stage in my hometown where it all began for me.”
The rosters for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games were announced earlier this year and include names like Bronny James — the son of NBA All-Star LeBron James — and No. 1-ranked girls’ player Juju Watkins of Watts, California. You can check out both groups’ rosters below.
Boys Roster:
East
Omaha Biliew, Iowa State
Aaron Bradshaw, Kentucky
Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite
Stephon Castle, UConn
Justin Edwards, Kentucky
Kwame Evans Jr, Oregon
Aden Holloway, Auburn
Elmarko Jackson, Kansas
Mackenzie Mgbako, Duke
Sean Stewart, Duke
D.J. Wagner, Kentucky
Cody Williams, Colorado
West
Xavier Booker, Michigan State
Isaiah Collier, USC
Mookie Cook, Oregon
Baye Fall, Arkansas
Jeremy Fears, Michigan State
Brandon Garrison, Oklahoma State
Ron Holland, Texas
Bronny James, Undeclared
Jared McCain, Duke
Reed Sheppard, Kentucky
Andrej Stojacković, Stanford
Ja’Kobe Walter, Baylor
East
Zoe Brooks, NC State
Essence Cody, Alabama
Aalyah Del Rosario, LSU
Jadyn Donovan, Duke
Milaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina
Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame
Riley Nelson, Maryland
Courtney Ogden, Stanford
Laila Reynolds, Florida
Emma Risch, Notre Dame
Taliah Scott, Arkansas
Ashlynn Shade, UConn
West
Kamorea Arnold, UConn
Sofia Bell, Oregon
Madison Booker, Texas
Addy Brown, Iowa State
Breya Cunningham, Arizona
Kymora Johnson, Virginia
Tessa Johnson, South Carolina
Amanda Muse, UCLA
Juju Watkins, USC
Jada Williams, Arizona
Mikaylah Williams, LSU
Sahara Williams, Oklahoma