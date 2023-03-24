Houston’s own Don Toliver has been announced as the halftime performer for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games. Taking place on Tuesday, March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, the MCDAAGs are the premier showcase of amateur basketball talent in the nation outside of March Madness. Toliver will perform between halves during the boys’ game, while the Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul Marching Band will perform during the girls’ game.

In a press statement, Toliver said, “I’m ready to do my thing at the McDonald’s All-American Games halftime show. I have a lot of respect for how hard the players have worked to be at the top of their game, and it’s an honor to take center stage in my hometown where it all began for me.”

The rosters for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games were announced earlier this year and include names like Bronny James — the son of NBA All-Star LeBron James — and No. 1-ranked girls’ player Juju Watkins of Watts, California. You can check out both groups’ rosters below.