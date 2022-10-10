There’s turning 18, and then there’s turning 18 when you’re LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. Bronny’s birthday was last Thursday (October 6), but the real celebration of LeBron James’s eldest son came over the weekend. Travis Scott pulled up to help ring in Bronny’s 18th properly.

Footage from the party, relayed by Complex, captured Scott performing a range of his biggest hits, such as “Goosebumps” and “Butterfly Effects.” Bronny and LeBron couldn’t contain their excitement next to Scott, showing off their hops.

The “Sicko Mode” star was the undisputed headliner, but Bronny also welcomed 2022 XXL Freshman SoFaygo to perform his Lyrical Lemonade-boosted smash “Knock Knock.”

LeBron commemorated Bronny’s actual birthday with a loving Instagram post featuring a photo of them at the Ohio State Buckeyes’s season-opener against Notre Dame last month.

“How is this kid 18 years old today y’all!!??!!” the four-time NBA champion wrote in the caption. “I can’t deal with it. I’m so proud of the young man you’ve become kid! Continue to be YOU throughout your journey because it’s simply better that way! And I’ll be right beside you whenever/however needed! Love you Young 🤴🏾 @bronny!!! Happy Bday.”

The 37-year-old James is about to tip off his 20th season in the NBA and fifth with the Los Angeles Lakers, while the basketball world anxiously waits to see which route Bronny will take to the league. On Monday (October 10), he was unveiled as one of five student-athletes to sign an NIL deal with Nike.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James said in February, according to The Athletic. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”