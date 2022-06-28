Drake
Drake Has 13 Songs From 'Honestly, Nevermind' On The Hot 100 Chart

Drake recently dropped his new album Honestly, Nevermind as a total surprise, giving fans little time to prepare for the 14 new songs. He didn’t expect everyone to understand and enjoy it immediately; after it was released, he said in an Instagram video, “It’s all good if you don’t get it yet. It’s all good.”

But it seems like most people did get it because 13 of the songs climbed their way onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which extended his record for most career entries to an unprecedented amount of 263. Honestly, Nevermind is the rapper’s 11th record to reach No. 1 on the charts, making him tied for third with Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand after The Beatles who have 19 and Jay-Z who has 14. Not too bad, especially for an album with no press cycle.

He’s not done reveling in the success of the album, though. On the premiere episode of Table For One, his new radio show on SiriusXM, he discussed his forthcoming plans and projects surrounding the LP: “Me and Kenzo have a book coming out this year. Yeah, we have a book coming out this year, a poetry book. So I hope you guys tune into that, too, because that’s going to be some sh*t.”

