Drake has been busy over the past 24 hours, most notably with the announcement and then quick release of his new album, Honestly, Nevermind, as well as a video for “Falling Back.” That’s not all, though, as last night also saw the premiere episode of Table For One, his new radio show on SiriusXM.

The episode aired at 11 p.m. ET, just before the release of Honestly, Nevermind. On the show, though, he was already talking about what’s coming next, saying, “Me and Kenzo have a book coming out this year. Yeah, we have a book coming out this year, a poetry book. So I hope you guys tune into that, too, because that’s going to be some sh*t.”

Immediately after that, he made another reveal, adding, “I got another Scary Hours pack coming, too, in a little bit. Maybe not, like [laughs]… maybe not right now; I need you to just take this [Honestly, Nevermind] in right now. But I have a Scary Hours, I’m gonna slap some head tops off with a Scary Hours pack.”

Drake took six to seven months to make “Honestly, Nevermind”, a poetry book is on the way and has another Scary Hours the stash!!! 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/B9HHh4FoV3 — Riki P. (@itsrikip) June 17, 2022

He also spoke about Honestly, Nevermind, saying, “I’m about to play you an album that means the world to me. It took us about six, seven months to make, maybe. Something that I always wanted to do. I don’t really want to over-explain it, I just want to play it because it’s just a bunch of music that I love.”