Drake recently shocked the world with Honestly, Nevermind, due to both the album’s surprise release and its unexpected dance style. The album has its haters, but it seems those are massively outweighed by supporters who have sent it to the top of the charts: Honestly, Nevermind just debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and now the album’s 21 Savage collaboration “Jimmy Cooks” (the only song on the album with a feature, actually) has debuted atop the new Hot 100 chart dated July 2.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated July 2, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 27, 2022

Two other Honestly, Nevermind songs also debuted inside the top 10: “Sticky” at No. 6 and “Falling Back” at No. 7. Drake, Future, and Tems’ “Wait For U” is also at No. 4, giving Drake four total top-10 songs this week.

The latest No. 1 moves Drake up the all-time list of most chart-toppers in Hot 100 history: With 11 total, he’s now tied for seventh place behind The Beatles (20 No. 1 songs), Mariah Carey (19), Rihanna (14), Michael Jackson (13), Madonna, and The Supremes (12 each). Whitney Houston also has 11 No. 1’s. “Jimmy Cooks” is the second No. 1 song for “Savage,” following his and Post Malone’s “Rockstar.”

Meanwhile, Drake is actually now tied with The Beatles for the most top-5 songs, both with 29. “Jimmy Cooks” is also Drake’s record-extending seventh song to debut at No. 1, after “God’s Plan,” “Nice For What,” “Toosie Slide,” “What’s Next,” “Way 2 Sexy,” and “Wait For U.”

