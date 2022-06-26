It was just nine months ago that Drake released his long-awaited sixth album Certified Lover Boy. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with a first-week sales total of 639,000 which made for the biggest week in 2021 at the time. Certified Lover Boy also logged non five consecutive weeks at No. 1 and ended the year as the only rap album released in 2021 to reach Double Platinum status. Drake isn’t one to make fans wait too long in between releases, but the whole world was shocked when announced the release of his seventh album Honestly, Nevermind earlier this month.

Following its arrival two weeks ago, Drake has found his way back to the top of the charts after Honestly, Nevermind debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. For the chart dated July 2, 2022, Honestly, Nevermind checked in at No. 1 with 204,000 album units sold in its first week. That number is comprised of 191,000 streaming equivalent album units, thanks to 250.23 million on-demand official streams of the album’s songs, and 11,000 in pure album sales.

Honestly, Nevermind is Drake’s eleventh chart-topping album making him just one of five artists to have more than 11 No. 1 projects. He joins The Beatles (19), Jay-Z (14), Bruce Springsteen (11), and Barbra Streisand (11) on that list. Honestly, Nevermind also had the fourth-biggest streaming week in 2022 and the project helped Drake secure his eighth consecutive year with a new top 10 album, something that no other act has done in that time span.