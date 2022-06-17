Drake surprised the world on Thursday afternoon (June 16) with the announcement of his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind but the unknown pleasantries didn’t stop there. Though he did release the tracklist, no features were mentioned and now listeners see the sole feature is none other than his frequent collaborator 21 Savage on “Jimmy Cook’s.”

The record, seemingly a part two to Certified Lover Boy’s “Knife Talk,” opens a bit slower than their recent collaboration before a jarring beat switch sends it into a different atmosphere. As the closer to an album listed as dance, it may be a standout simply for being different but also for the cold bars from each rapper. Drake handles the first verse before introducing the Atlanta lyricist who comes loaded with his catchy and violent bars. It is equal parts fun, cocky, and hype, commonplace for the two rappers listed.

For Drake, this album comes just nine months after the commercial success Certified Lover Boy. 21 Savage has primarily stuck to features in 2021 and 2022, rapping alongside J. Cole, Gunna, Pharrell, and Tyler, The Creator. Prior to this, the “A Lot” rapper last released Savage Mode 2 alongside Metro Boomin in 2020 which also featured Drizzy and Young Thug.

Check out “Jimmy Cook’s” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.