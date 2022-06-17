Drake Unveils The Tracklist For ‘Honestly, Nevermind’

The wait for Drake’s sixth album Certified Lover Boy was one that lasted a bit longer than fans — and even Drake himself — expected. He originally planned for it to be released in January 2021, but rehab following knee surgery for an injury he sustained set him back a bit. Eight months later, the album finally dropped, arriving a cool three years after his fifth effort Scorpion. Despite the wait, fans rushed to press play on it. Certified Lover Boy put forth the biggest week of 2021, a record that Adele’s 30 beat two months later, and it also spent five weeks at No. 1 on the albums chart.

As you probably know by now, the wait for Drake’s seventh album won’t last nearly as long as it did for Certified Lover Boy. That’s because Drake announced that the project, titled Honestly, Nevermind would arrive tonight for the world to enjoy. Announced just hours before its release, Drake also took a moment to unveil the tracklist for the project as it features 14 songs in total. It’s unknown if the project contains features as it was not revealed in the post. Honestly, Nevermind also features executive production from house producer Black Coffee. Drake and Black Coffee last worked together on “Get It Together” from More Life which also featured Jorja Smith.

It marks the shorter time period, that being nine months, between the release of solo full-length projects from Drake. Overall, it’s the second shortest as What A Time To Be Alive arrived sevens months after Drake released If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late.

You can view the official tracklist for Honestly, Nevermind below.

1. “Intro”

2. “Falling Back”

3. “Texts Go Green”

4. “Currents”

5. “A Keeper”

6. “Calling My Name”

7. “Sticky”

8. “Massive”

9. “Flight’s Booked”

10. “Overdrive”

11. “Down Hill”

12. “Tie That Binds”

13. “Liability”

14. “Jimmy Cooks”

Honestly, Nevermind is out 6/17 via OVO Sound/Republic.

