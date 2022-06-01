In the next few weeks, Pharrell will kick off the second edition of his Something In The Water music festival. He first debuted the showcase back in 2019 in his hometown of Virginia Beach, and while he intended to hold it again in the years that followed, some outside forces caused a second edition to be delayed until this year. The COVID pandemic forced cancellations in 2020 and 2021, and towards the end of the latter year, he announced that the festival would no longer be held in Virginia Beach due to the city’s “toxic energy” following their response to his cousin’s murder by a police officer.

Months later, Pharrell announced Something In The Water would bring its warm energy to Washington DC, and now, it appears that he may also perform a new song for the first time there. That’s because just a week before the festival kicks off, Pharrell will release “Cash In Cash Out,” his upcoming collaboration with Tyler the Creator and 21 Savage. The song is set to arrive on June 10 and Pharrell shared the news about it in an announcement that also provided a pre-save link for fans. The post also comes complete with artwork that presents animated versions of Pharrell, Tyler the Creator, and 21 Savage.

Pharrell’s announcement comes after Tyler won a Grammy for Best Rap Album for Call Me If You Get Lost earlier this year. As for 21 Savage, it comes after he brought his talents to the Coachella stage last month.

You can view the announcement for the song in the post above.