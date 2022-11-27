Drake is stepping into the shoe game. For his latest venture, the “Jimmy Cooks” rapper is partnering with Nike to drop his Certified Lover Boy Nike Air Force 1s.

He took to Instagram yesterday (November 26) to share a preview of the sneakers. In his post, he revealed that the shoes were largely inspired by his mother.

“Love You Forever AF1 dedicated to my incredible mother and our favorite book,” read the post’s caption, referring to Robert Munsch’s children’s book, Love You Forever. In the book, a mother sings a lullaby to her son at various stages of his life. “I love you forever, I’ll love you for always, as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be,” sings the mom in the book.

This particular Air Force 1 pair comes in white, and contains an etching reading “Love you forever” toward the heel, and three bejeweled hearts hovering above the message.

In the post, Drake also shared a note written to his mom, which read, “For my mother, Your perennial care and nurturing is never lost on me. This book is the time capsule of our love. I long for the days when it was this simple. — Aubrey.”

According to Sole Collector, Drake’s Air Force 1s are set to hit shelves on December 2.