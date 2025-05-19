Sometimes you win a million bucks, sometimes you lose a million bucks. Or at least you do if you’re Drake.

The “Nokia” rapper placed $1.25 million on the Toronto Maple Leafs to win game 7 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Florida Panthers on Sunday (May 18). But unfortunately for Drake, his hometown hockey team lost 6 to 1. “Bieber curse…” he joked in an Instagram Story following the game, a reference to both fellow Canadian Justin Bieber and the so-called “Drake curse.”

According to the shockingly thorough The Drake Curse website, this is the 10th time Drake has bet at least $1 million on a single game/match — he’s won 7 out of 10 times. I also learned that he’s placed bets on 10 different sports, including tennis, F1, and cricket. No Jai alai yet, though.

As for Bieber, a self-declared “slut” for the Maple Leafs, he shared his thoughts on the team’s season coming to an early end on Instagram. “I don’t remember a time in my life when I haven’t been obsessed with the leafsssss,” he wrote. “This year we made it farther than we have in so long and im happy about that. I can be patient cuz I know this is the team to do it.”