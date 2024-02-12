Drake’s Super Bowl Bet Earned Him $1 Million — More Than Enough To Replace His Ruined Watch Party Meal

At Super Bowl LVIII, not only did the Kansas City Chiefs break the dreaded “Drake curse,” but they also won him $1 million after his 2:1 bet on them paid off big time. Drake’s partnership with betting app Stake has notoriously earned — and lost — him a lot of money, but this time around, he had a good reason for putting his money on the eventual winners: “I can’t bet against the Swifties,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post declaring the bet.

Later, after all was said and done and the 49ers’ defensive coach failed a simple pattern recognition test in overtime, Drake posted his celebration to his Instagram Story, revealing that he and his friends had accidentally broken a plate in their excitement, ruining some “good crepes” in the process. Drake also teased his mans about taking credit for the win, correcting him for saying “we won a million dollars” with a quick, “I won a million dollars.”

Drake via his IG story pic.twitter.com/VgcwLaO2Sc — Drake Fan Page (@DrakeDirect_) February 12, 2024

This marks the second time Drake has won over a million betting on the Super Bowl; last year, even he couldn’t believe his bet on Kansas City Chiefs, calling it “psychotic.” Maybe the curse only applies to non-Super Bowl sporting events — or Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are simply immune.