Drake and music critic Anthony Fantano appear to be having a war of the words. Earlier this week, Drake took to his Instagram story to share a series of messages he sent to Fantano, mocking the rating system he uses on his YouTube channel to rate and review albums.

“Your existence is a light 1,” said Drake in an Instagram DM to Fantano. “And the 1 is cause you are alive. And cause you somehow wifed a black girl. I’m feeling a light to decent 1 on your existence.”

Fantano, who has been openly critical of Drake’s music for years, had taken to YouTube earlier to share a video called “Drake Slid In My DMs.” In the video, he shares screenshots of fake DMs of a vegan recipe. Drake’s actual messages seem to be a response to this.

Later this evening, Fantano shared a video called “The Drake Situation,” in which, he assures viewers that while he maintains his stance on Drake’s music, he has no animosity toward the rapper.

“I really do not have anything personal against Drake,” Fantano said. “Do I think he’s made some very mediocre records over the years? Yes. He’s made some really good and great ones as well. It’s always the negative [reviews] that stick out in people’s minds the most, I guess. But that’s kind of the nature of reviews, kind of the nature of criticism, I suppose.”

Fantano continues, reiterating that the fake recipe screenshots were meant as a lighthearted joke, and expressed hope that the two could “bury the hatchet in private.”

Toward the end, Fantano said he’s “looking forward to more Drake music in the future.”

