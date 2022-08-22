Drake Is The Most-Searched Artist Of All Time On Shazam

Drake’s dominance is disputed but he’s got a compelling new argument in his favor. Shazam, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, has confirmed that Drake is the most-searched artist of all time. Fans have Shazamed Drake’s songs or songs on which he’s featured over 350 million times — which, considering he’s only been around for about half of Shazam’s lifespan, is really impressive. His most Shazamed song? “One Dance,” from his 2016 album Views, which has been searched 17 million times since its release. Whether or not Drake’s really got “more slaps than The Beatles,” he’s become one of the most ubiquitous artists in the world.

And that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon. During his recent appearance on Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio, Drake rejected the possibility of retirement. “I’m not at that point where I even consider that being an option,” he said. “One of the best feelings I have in my life is completing a song or project. And, by the way, those things are painful as well. A lot of nerves, a lot of confidence wavering. But I feel like I’m reaching a new level of fun. I’ve reached a new level of comfortability where I want to try things. Like this last album, I put out something I wanted to do to challenge myself.”