Why Did Drake DM Anthony Fantano And Diss Him?

Anthony Fantano, the polarizing music critic known for his YouTube channel The Needle Drop, has been a longtime critic of Drake’s music. While there are hordes of people with bad things to say about “The Six God,” a lot of which he ignores, there have been several occasions where the rapper who stated, “Diss me, you’ll never hear a reply for it” back in 2009 on “Successful” has chosen to go against that assertion and fire back whether through bars or social media posts. After years of slander, Fantano’s time to get a reply finally came but the reason for it is a bit odd.

On Thursday evening (September 15), Anthony Fantano uploaded a video to his YouTube channel titled “Drake Slid Into My DMs.” The video shows a series of fake messages from the 35-year-old rapper sharing a vegan cookie recipe with the music critic and acknowledging most of Fantano’s negativity toward him, though he was thankful for the positive reviews of 2011’s Take Care and 2015’s If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late.

As always when it comes to information about Drake, whether real or fake, the DMs made their rounds on the internet and seemingly led the rapper to finally speak up. Sometime after Fantano’s video was posted, Drake took to his Instagram Story to show some actual messages he sent to the critic. “Your existence is a light 1,” the rapper said. “And the 1 is cause you are alive. And cause you somehow wifed a black girl. I’m feeling a light to decent 1 on your existence.”

Fantano went on to savor the moment on social media, saying that he lived “rent-free” in Drake’s head, changing his Twitter username to “Anthony ‘Light 1’ Fantano,” re-sharing his review of Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry and even broadcasting live on Instagram to fully break the situation down.

R E N T F R E E

E E

N R

T F

F T

R N

E E

E E R F T N E R — anthony “light 1” fantano (@theneedledrop) September 16, 2022

My rating system lives rent free in his head 😬😬😬 https://t.co/4oLAOFc2ha — anthony “light 1” fantano (@theneedledrop) September 16, 2022

I made that man leak his own DMs. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — anthony “light 1” fantano (@theneedledrop) September 16, 2022

Pusha T – It's Almost Dry ALBUM REVIEW https://t.co/dZZjEcWbhy — anthony “light 1” fantano (@theneedledrop) September 16, 2022

Check out a recording of Fantano’s Instagram Live below.