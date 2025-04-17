In case you missed it, Drake is in the midst of suing Universal Music Group, his own record label, over claims that UMG intentionally defamed Drake by unfairly promoting Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us.” Well, that situation isn’t going away any time soon.

As HipHopDX notes, the lawsuit was amended yesterday (April 16), to include events that took place since the last filing in January. Notably, the lawsuit now mentions Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, claiming the performance exposed “Not Like Us” to “millions of children” who had “never before heard the song or any of the songs that preceded it.” It continues, “It was the first, and will hopefully be the last, Super Bowl halftime show orchestrated to assassinate the character of another artist.”

Meanwhile, Serena Williams has spoken out against speculation that her surprise appearance at the performance was intended to throw shade at Drake. She said in a recent interview, “Absolutely not. I would never do that. And that was sad, that anyone would ever think that. I respect how they could. Obviously I can see how someone would think that. But absolutely not. I have never had negative feelings towards him. We’ve known him for so many years.”