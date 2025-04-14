Drake Is Working On A New Solo Album: ‘It Slaps’

Drake has been on a productive streak over the past few years: He released Certified Lover Boy in 2021, Her Loss with 21 Savage and Honestly, Nevermind in 2022, For All The Dogs in 2023, and Some Sexy Songs 4 U with PartyNextDoor a couple months ago. (These projects produced some year-defining moments.) He’s not stopping, either, as he revealed he has yet another new album on the way.

While streaming with Adin Ross over the weekend (as HotNewHipHop notes), Drake said (here’s the clip), “Working on a new album right now. It’s… it slaps.” A surprised Ross then asked if it’s a solo album, and Drake confirmed that it is.

It looks like Justin Bieber won’t appear on the project: A few days ago, Bieber put out a call for collaborators, and Drake commented on the post, “I DM’d but no reply.”

Meanwhile, Drake recently shared a Michael Jordan story, saying, “I think I remember it was All-Star Weekend [in] Toronto [in 2016], and he had an event to be at. I beat him at ping-pong, like, a couple times, and he just wouldn’t leave the ping-pong table. He kept just betting me, like, bands. 10 bands, 20 bands. Just kept betting because he just couldn’t stomach the loss, you know?”