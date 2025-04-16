Many thought that tennis icon Serena Williams popping up during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show and dancing to “Not Like Us” was a clear shot at Drake. Williams, though, continues to not only insist that it wasn’t, but that she would “never” diss Drake.

In a new Time interview, Williams was asked flat-out if her appearance was intended to be a Drake diss and she answered:

“Absolutely not. I would never do that. And that was sad, that anyone would ever think that. I respect how they could. Obviously I can see how someone would think that. But absolutely not. I have never had negative feelings towards him. We’ve known him for so many years.”

She also said of the cameo, “I don’t know if I regret it or not. I don’t know the answer to that.”

Back in February, Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, tweeted, “Some of y’all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows…. This is bigger than the music.” Williams responded, “That there my baby daddy and husband. Always got my back. I Love you. Gosh I’m so late to the game (I’ve been sick) & busy investing in billion dollar companies and running @WYNbeauty… def not dancing to be petty lol. I think I proved 23 times over (not counting 4 gold medals) that I simply don’t have time for petty. All love and respect always nothing negative here.”