Drake Was Lil Wayne’s Surprise Opener At The Toronto Date Of The ‘Welcome To Tha Carter Tour’

Lil Wayne is not messing around on his Welcome To Tha Carter Tour. The highly anticipated run kicked off earlier this month in Minneapolis, and every night has been getting better and better. In Chicago on April 9, the rapper welcomed Chance The Rapper onto the stage to perform “No Problem” from his 2016 LP Coloring Book.

Tonight (April 12), Lil Wayne had a surprise opener for his show in Toronto. That happened to be the one and only Drake, who’s famously a native of the city. The crowd immediately lost their minds and grabbed their phones to capture the unbelievable moment. Watch some videos of the performance below.

Earlier this year, Drake attended the Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective at Hollywood Palladium and honored Lil Wayne with a video message: “Lil Wayne… I love you so much. I know I probably get annoying with saying how much you mean to me and my family, but I think I speak on behalf of everybody when I say that our careers, our cadences, our melodies, maybe our face tats or our outfits or our decisions in general would not have been the same without your natural gift to just be yourself.”

Drake also brought out Lil Wayne during his co-headlining set at Dreamville Festival at the beginning of April.

