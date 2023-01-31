Lil Wayne may be living his best life as a professional skater when he’s not popping in on an ESPN broadcast to provide commentary, but don’t forget he is a diamond-certified rapper. As the New Orleans native prepares to be honored by the Recording Academy and the Black Music Collective as a recipient of the 2023 Global Impact Awards, he’s also preparing for another chain of events.

Teaming with Rolling Loud, Lil Wayne will embark on a 28-city North American tour titled Welcome To Tha Carter Tour. The tour will kick off in April, with its first stop being at The Fillmore Minneapolis, and will end in Los Angeles at The Wiltern. As of now, the entertainer has shared whether or not he’s bringing any supporting acts on the road but knowing him, a surprise appearance by his Young Money team members, Nicki Minaj or Drake, isn’t out of the realm of possibilities.

Tickets go on sale on February 3 at 10 a.m local time. To purchase tickets for any of the tour dates, click here.

View the full tour schedule below.

04/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

04/06 — Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena

04/07 — Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

04/08 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

04/09 — Chicago, IL @ Radius

04/11 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

04/12 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

04/13 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/16 — New York, NY @ Apollo Theater

04/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

04/18 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

04/20 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

04/21 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

04/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

04/24 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

04/26 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

04/27 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

04/28 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

04/30 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

05/02 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

05/03 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

05/04 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

05/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/07 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

05/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/10 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA

05/12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

05/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern