Lil Wayne may be living his best life as a professional skater when he’s not popping in on an ESPN broadcast to provide commentary, but don’t forget he is a diamond-certified rapper. As the New Orleans native prepares to be honored by the Recording Academy and the Black Music Collective as a recipient of the 2023 Global Impact Awards, he’s also preparing for another chain of events.
Teaming with Rolling Loud, Lil Wayne will embark on a 28-city North American tour titled Welcome To Tha Carter Tour. The tour will kick off in April, with its first stop being at The Fillmore Minneapolis, and will end in Los Angeles at The Wiltern. As of now, the entertainer has shared whether or not he’s bringing any supporting acts on the road but knowing him, a surprise appearance by his Young Money team members, Nicki Minaj or Drake, isn’t out of the realm of possibilities.
Tickets go on sale on February 3 at 10 a.m local time. To purchase tickets for any of the tour dates, click here.
View the full tour schedule below.
04/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
04/06 — Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena
04/07 — Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
04/08 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
04/09 — Chicago, IL @ Radius
04/11 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
04/12 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
04/13 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/16 — New York, NY @ Apollo Theater
04/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
04/18 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
04/20 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
04/21 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
04/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
04/24 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
04/26 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
04/27 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
04/28 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
04/30 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
05/02 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
05/03 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
05/04 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
05/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
05/07 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/10 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
05/12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
05/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern