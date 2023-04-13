Chance the Rapper TODAY March 2023
Chance The Rapper Surprised Fans At Lil Wayne’s ‘Welcome To Tha Carter’ Tour Stop In Chicago

Chance The Rapper is the newest coach on The Voice as of last month, and his recent surprise appearance on Lil Wayne’s Welcome To Tha Carter Tour was a worthy of a four-chair turn.

Wayne performed at Radius in Chicago on April 9, so it just made geographical sense to bring out Chance The Rapper for a performance of “No Problem” from Chance’s 2016 album, Coloring Book. The track featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz peaked at No. 43 on the Billboard Hot 100, and it appears that fans’ enthusiasm for the song hasn’t waned in the nearly seven intervening years.

Wayne announced this North American run in January. Welcome To Tha Carter Tour kicked off on April 4 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and landed in Toronto for tonight, April 12. The last date is scheduled for May 13 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

In February, Chance The Rapper dropped the “Historical Context Version” of a video for “Yah Know,” his single from November 2022. Around the premiere of The Voice‘s 23rd season in early March, Chance performed “Yah Know” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

If you can’t catch Lil Wayne on his Welcome To Tha Carter Tour, maybe you’ll catch Chance The Rapper as a headliner for the Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa 2023 from July 28-30. See the full lineup here.

