Drake’s brand-new mansion in LA had an unwanted visitor this week, leading to a search of the neighborhood and the burglar’s eventual arrest, according to TMZ. Drake bought the house last year from English singer Robbie Williams for an estimated $50 million after selling off his “YOLO Estate” in Hidden Hills.

The new place, though, seems to be exactly the kind of home burglars are looking to hit. While Drake wasn’t home at the time, his security called the police after seeing an unknown man leaving the property carrying something. By the time officers arrived, he’d disappeared, but a few hours later, the police were able to find and arrest the man.

Weird things seem to happen at Drake’s house a lot when he’s not home. Also last year, a man claiming to be Drake’s son popped up there looking for him. Of course, Drake’s actual son is the five-year-old Adonis; the man police arrested last year was 23 — just 12 years younger than Drake, who turned 36 in October.

He might just be used to folks showing up at odd hours and helping themselves to his stuff, though; in 2017, a woman broke into Drake’s old place and took a Sprite, a Pepsi, and a bottle of Fiji water out of his fridge.