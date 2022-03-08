Drake is unloading some of his property and looks to make a tidy sum, according to a new report from TMZ. He recently listed his Hidden Hills mansion — which he affectionately calls the “YOLO Estate” — for $14.8 million. For that amount, the buyer will be getting full-sized basketball and tennis courts, a swimming pool (complete with a spa grotto and water slide), a theater that seats 25, a horse stable, and 12,500 square feet of space. He’s also selling two adjacent properties for a grand total of $22.2 million.

Complex notes that the impetus for Drake’s home sale is likely his recent purchase of a new home in Los Angeles’ Beverly Crest neighborhood, which was reported in Architectural Digest. Apparently, Drake is buying English singer Robbie Williams’ home, which despite going unlisted is estimated at $50 million. It’s a good 7,000 square feet larger than the YOLO Estate, although according to Complex, it’s still much smaller than his mansion in Toronto, which is a whopping 50,000 square feet.

Although it wasn’t reported as an official reason for his move, it’ll likely also be nice to possibly throw off Drake’s stalker, who showed up at the Hidden Hills house multiple times looking for him, even going so far as to sneak in and steal some of his drinks. He’s since filed a restraining order — after she tried to have one filed against him first — but perhaps moving house will provide an added layer of security along with all that extra space.