Drake Sells His YOLO Estate For A Reported $12 Million

Drake’s used to breaking records, seeing success, and more or less printing money, but even he can’t have it all. After listing his “YOLO Estate” in Hidden Hills, California for $14.8 million dollars this spring, he finally closed a deal last week for only $12 million, according to TMZ. I kid, I kid.

Drake originally put up the three-home property for sale at $22.2 million, with the bulk of that coming from the biggest house, which has a 25-seat theater, full-sized basketball and tennis courts, and a horse stable on 12,500 square feet. TMZ reports that celebrities interested in the property included Britney Spears and Caitlyn Jenner, while the two smaller houses went for $11 million to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. So it turns out that Drake actually did get to his target total, which likely explains the discount on the big house. The buyer remains anonymous.

The Toronto superstar has had a similarly successful week overall, with his new album Honestly, Nevermind landing at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, giving him his 11th No. 1 album overall. In addition, he racked up his 11th No. 1 single thanks to the album’s 21 Savage collaboration “Jimmy Cooks,” while every full song from Honestly, Nevermind (excluding the intro) appeared on the Hot 100.