Happy belated Mother’s Day to those who celebrated yesterday (May 11). Drake spent at least a portion of the day paying tribute to his beloved mom, Sandra Graham.

On Instagram, he shared a few photos of her and gave her credit for allowing him to achieve what he has in his life. He wrote:

“It’s solely because of your relentless dedication that we are all here in this current day life setting. You kept 30 or so young men on the right path since 2007 and encouraged us to take care of each other which prompted us to form a new family that allowed us to become providers and bring joy and peace of mind back to the homes we all started at. Happy Mother’s Day from all the guys…to the kindest and most nurturing woman on earth. Forever Sandra’s Rose.”

Back in 2023, the two shared an emotional moment during Drake’s Madison Square Garden concert. He brought her on stage as he performed his 2011 Take Care cut “Look What You’ve Done,” which includes the lyrics, “They love your son, man, that boy gone / You get the operation you dreamed of / And I finally send you to Rome / And get to make good on my promise / It all worked out, girl, we should’ve known / ‘Cause you deserve it.” Graham appeared to have an emotional reaction to the special moment.