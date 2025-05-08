It was just a few years ago that Drake called Rick Ross the “greatest rapper alive.” More recently, though, the two have been embroiled in beef. It’s been going for a little while now, and Ross wouldn’t mind if it came to an end.

In a recent conversation with Bootleg Kev (as HipHopDX notes), Ross said, “Real n****s stay real. That’s it. Was it something really deep? Nah, F*ck that, though. But if it’s real, it’s real, and that’s what it is.” Kev then asked if Ross would be open to burying the hatchet and he said some sparkling wine might convince him: “You never know, if a n**** send me a bottle of Luc Belaire, especially the white one. […] Send me a white Belaire bottle and I’ll take a picture with you.”

Last year, Ross dissed Drake on “Champagne Moments.” Shortly after, Drake shared some supposed DMs with Ross in which Drake wrote, “Your star island house on a sliver of cheesecake. your lot 40000 square feet my crib 40000 square feet Leonard. And you put a wrap on your timeshare jet. That sh*t coming off when it’s the other people turn to fly.” He also wrote, “You [Luc Belaire founder] Brett Berrish worker. How many cases you gotta move before you got a cheque finally. You’re Brett son now you not Rozay anymore.”