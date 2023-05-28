Drake has found another way to profit off his love of sports. The collaboration between the “Search And Rescue” rapper’s OVO (October’s Very Own) record label and the Major League Soccer (MLS) is now available to the general public.

The limited-edition capsule merchandise collection pays homage to three league teams. Toronto Football Club, New York City Football Club, and Los Angeles Football Club’s signature colors (red, sky blue, and black) are featured across the athleisure garments. The range of hoodies, tees, sweatshorts, and socks will predominately feature the label’s unique owl logo and distinct font type.

In a statement, the organization spoke in greater detail as to why the Cartoon was selected for the collaboration, saying, “Cartoon began his career as a LA graffiti artist before branching into murals, album covers, logos, and now most famously known for his tattoos. His richly detailed, hand-rendered designs pull much of their inspiration from the Los Angeles of Cartoon’s youth. At one time, the black and grey, fine line style was synonymous with LA street life, and Cartoon’s work has helped bridge the gap between those hardscrabble beginnings and the style’s current global popularity.”

The new MLS x OVO capsule is available now online. However, the items will be made available in person at the BMO Field for Toronto FC fans. Find more information here.