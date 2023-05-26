partynextdoor
Getty Image
Music

PartyNextDoor Brought Drake Out For A Toronto Concert Where They Confirmed ‘PARTYNEXTDOOR 4’ Is On The Way

PartyNextDoor last released a new collection of music back in 2021 with the Partypack EP following his third studio album Partymobile. That album, which debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, updated the singer’s well-established formula but didn’t quite stick with fans the way his game-changing debut mixtape had.

Perhaps that’s why his next project will be PartyNextDoor 4, as confirmed by PND and Drake, who popped out to surprise fans at Party’s latest show in Toronto, telling fans, “I’m going on tour, but Party’s dropping PND4” in a singsong delivery that blended into a rendition of “Come And See Me,” the duo’s collaboration from Party’s second studio album, PartyNextDoor 3.

Drake announced his It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage earlier this year, sparking a feeding frenzy for tickets that led to the duo adding no fewer than a dozen additional dates. Demand was still so high, another dozen dates were added in an effort to ensure that everyone gets to see the superstar when he rolls through the biggest markets.

Party himself, meanwhile, has been promoting his long-awaited new album with the single “Her Old Friends,” released in January this year.

PartyNextDoor is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

