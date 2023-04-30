Drake works hard but plays even harder. Over the years, the “Search & Rescue” rapper has documented his outrageously massive sports bets, his latest being on the UConn Huskies. Now the musician’s love for a good adrenaline rush is on full display in Netflix’s new series King Of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch.

The series follows Ken Goldin, the owner of Golden Auctions, a company focused on tracking down the rarest collectibles item, most of which are related to sports. That’s where Drake comes in. In one of the series’ episodes, Goldin hops onto to plane to Toronto to help the rap star get his hands on a rare item from his longtime friend LeBron James.

Goldin is looking for the LeBron James “Triple Logoman” card. The item contains the individual NBA logos for each team James won titles with. The catch is only one of those cards exists. So if the pair does get their hands on it, the card could be worth millions. While we won’t spoil the results of the episode, that scene is certainly worth a watch.

In an interview with the Philly Voice, Goldin ensures that their show isn’t glamorous, saying, “Everything in the show is an actual transaction. I think people will enjoy seeing how business gets done. Not everything is a success.”

King Of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch is available for streaming exclusively via Netflix. Find more information here.